LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is making plans to invest in its future.
A more-than $21 million geothermal project is happening now.
Officials said it will reduce the airport's carbon footprint and knock $400,000 off the utility bill every year.
Other projects include runway and taxiway rehab, replacing terminal boarding bridges and elevator and escalator replacement. They also said they're working on bringing new routes to Louisville, with Seattle and San Francisco at the top of the list.
Officials said they can handle plenty more traffic with the current facilities as they plan to expand the security checkpoint.
"We did a 20-year master plan," said Dan Mann, executive director at the Louisville airport. "We finished that last year. It's in the FAA's hands for approval. It shows that we can almost double in traffic and still operate in the facility we have. So that's great for us. We have to fix it, make it more efficient. But frankly we're in really great shape for growth."
Officials said the airport added both Breeze and Spirit Airlines in 2021, along with 14 new routes.
