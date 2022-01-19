LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 guns were confiscated in Kentucky airports in 2021, according to data released by the Transportation Security Administration.
The most guns were confiscated at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport — 51 — where officers found three times the amount of firearms they did in 2020.
Last year, 43 guns were confiscated at the security checkpoint at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International and 22 were found at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.
A total of 119 guns were found at Kentucky airports last year, which is more than double what was found the previous year.
In addition to potential criminal charges, those who are caught can face up to a $13,900 fine for bringing guns through the security checkpoint.
Firearms are not allowed in carry-on luggage, even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit.
TSA screened 5.65 million travelers at Kentucky airports in 2021.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.