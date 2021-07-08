LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is getting a $7.1 million grant.
The grant from the FAA will be used to purchase an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle to improve safety.
Officials say the money will also be used to rehab about 20,000 feet of runway and more than 15,000 feet of taxiways.
"These improvements at our airport will not only help keep passengers safe, they'll also put people to work and make cargo and passenger transport to and from Louisville more efficient," said Kentucky U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, in a statement. "This is great news for our city and its travelers, for UPS Worldport and our entire business community."
The grant is part of the Airport Improvement Program that was included in the American Rescue Plan, of which Yarmuth is a sponsor.
"This funding helps ensure the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is always prepared," said Dann Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, in a statement. "As a major economic generator for the region, it is critical that SDF's airfield and facilities are always ready for our cargo and passenger airlines partners, and we are positioned to meet the needs of the future of aviation."
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.