LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's jail is getting a much needed boost with the graduation of a dozen new officers.
Metro Corrections has been dealing with a serious staff shortage, and there has been a concerted effort to add new officers.
Jerry Collins, the jail's director, welcomed the new recruits Friday with a message of making a difference.
"Class 136, you might not make an impact like Muhammad Ali or Dr. King, but you will have an opportunity to make an impact on someone's life every day and an impact on this community," Collins said. "Make sure you make an impact with compassion. Class 136, congratulations, and welcome to the LMDC family, let's get ready to work."
Metro Corrections has recently recruited officers to come from out of state, and still remains dozens short of reaching full staffing, which would be around 430 officers.
For information about jobs at the jail, and to apply, click here.
Related Stories:
- Louisville still needs to fill more than 400 jobs in public safety
- 5 Metro Corrections recruits sworn in, jail still facing major staff shortage
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.