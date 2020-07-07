LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's own My Morning Jacket will release their seventh studio album this Friday, July 10.
"The Waterfall II" is the second installment in a project consisting of more than two dozen songs the band recorded at Panoramic House in Stinson Beach, California, five years ago. The first installment, "The Waterfall," was released in 2015 and scored the band their third Grammy Award nomination for Best Alternative Music Album.
My Morning Jacket calls the album an "unforeseen and timely continuation of a psychic and sonic journey begun long ago."
The band will host an online listening party this Thursday, July 9, on their Facebook and YouTube pages, according to a news release. MMJ will also perform on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" next Wednesday, July 15.
The CD and vinyl copies of the album won't be be released until August 28, but are currently available for preorder.
The 10-track album is the band's first in five years, aside from the 20th anniversary release of their first album "The Tennessee Fire" in 2019 and a 2016 reissue of the 2003 album "It Still Moves."
"The Waterfall II" track list:
- Spinning My Wheels
- Still Thinkin
- Climbing The Ladder
- Feel You
- Beautiful Love (Wasn't Enough)
- Magic Bullet
- Run It
- Wasted
- Welcome Home
- The First Time
Formed in Louisville in the late 90s, My Morning Jacket consists of Jim James, Tom Blankenship, Patrick Hallahan, Bo Koster and Carl Broemel. Since then, MMJ has earned three Grammy nominations for Best Alternative Music Album for 2015's "The Waterfall", 2011's "Circuital" and 2008's "Evil Urges."
