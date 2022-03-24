LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville is working with local partners to create an outdoor space for people living on the streets who don't want to go indoors to a traditional shelter.
The Hope Buss is the organization overseeing operations at the Hope Village. The city recently purchased the property at 212 East College St. in Old Louisville for the pilot project.
The site will include 48 tents on raised, wooden platforms. Some tents will be designated for couples. The maximum capacity at the village is 53 people.
"People are not just coming here to live but they are coming here for safety and stability," said Stachelle Bussey, executive director of the Hope Buss. "And we want this place to look as home as possible."
Resources and services at the Hope Village will include bathrooms, showers, food, electricity, internet access, mentors, education and job training, COVID-19 testing, mental health resources, addiction resources, health care and more.
The village will also have staff on site 24/7 for security.
"(Our office is) excited to see this space transition from a parking lot into a safe place that offers compassion, community, stability and relationships that aid someone to move home," said Dr. Susan Buchino, director of the Homeless Services Division for Louisville's Office of Resilience and Community Services.
The Hope Village will only accept residents on a referral basis. Bussey said referrals are coming in now from organizations like St. John's, the Salvation Army, the Homeless Coalition and others.
"The people we want to serve in here are people who are absolutely ready to be in transition and ready for the next step, whatever the next step is for them," Bussey said.
The outdoor space is one part of the city's four-phase plan to address homelessness. It's meant to be a transitional housing option.
The four phases include:
- A pilot initiative to establish and manage an area that would provide a "Safe Outdoor Space," including supportive wrap-around services designed to help people experiencing homelessness to find more sustainable housing.
- A transitional housing effort, potentially in a hotel or motel setting, offering a quick transition to indoor housing within a safe, supportive, and client-centered environment.
- More permanent supportive housing options, developed in partnership with service providers.
- Increased funding for affordable housing.
In November 2021, Metro Council approved $89 million in money from the American Rescue Plan dollars to address homelessness in the city. On top of the $1.5 million to establish the Hope Village:
- College Street Property: $7.5 million to convert the building at College Street into bridge housing units and furnish the units
- Permanent Supportive Housing: $32 million for client-centered housing with wrap-around services
- Affordable Housing: $40 million to be invested in affordable housing units through the Louisville Affordable Housing Trust Fund
- Down Payment Assistance: $4 million for Louisville Metro Government to increase down payment assistance to help approximately 160 new homeowners
- Home Repair: $4 million to boost an existing successful program that helps people stay in their homes; it would aid approximately 160 homeowners
If all goes as planned, the Hope Village is expected to open March 31, 2022.
Some people living at the village will have the opportunity for employment. According to the city, some positions will be available onsite for residents to earn an hourly wage by helping maintain the space. Job training will also be available on-site.
