LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville coffee shop and bakery has been voted the "Best Cookie Shop" in the United States.
Please & Thank You was voted No.1 in the USA Today's Readers' Choice Awards.
"Soft and gooey on the inside and slightly crisp around the edges, they're made from a secret recipe that took the shop's owner over two years to perfect," USA Today said Friday in its article with the results of the poll.
Voting started back in May and wrapped up June 26.
P&TY is known for having "Louisville's Best Chocolate Chip Cookie." In a Facebook post Friday reacting to the honor, the shop said "Hey America, we could've told you but it's nice that you figured it out for yourself."
For more information about P&TY, to place an online order, or for a list of locations and hours, click here.
