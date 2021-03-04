LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First, restaurants endured shutdowns during the pandemic. And now, some along the banks of the Ohio River are forced to close again.
This time, it’s because of Mother Nature.
John Varanese, the chef and owner of the River House, spent Thursday morning preserving any food he could before shutting the restaurant down. Looking out from the back patio of the restaurant, the river completely covered the docks and most of the playground before noon. Even though the restaurant will avoid any damage from the rising water, access will be cut off because River Road floods with a couple feet of water.
“That’s the one benefit we have, that we’re not going to have the cleanup inside," Varanese said. "We’ll definitely have to clean up outside thought."
The restaurant crew plans to come back Tuesday morning to clean up any debris and then reopen in time for dinner service.
Restaurants were bracing for a welcome boost in business with the warm, sunny weather. So the flooding is not an ideal situation, Varanese said.
1 of 22
Debris piled up around the Fourth Street Wharf and the Belle of Louisville, as the Ohio River flooded River Road in downtown Louisville. March 4, 2021
Debris piled up around the Fourth Street Wharf and the Belle of Louisville, as the Ohio River flooded River Road in downtown Louisville. March 4, 2021
River Road in downtown Louisville flooded near Third Street, as the Ohio River water levels continue to rise. March 4, 2021
A car submerged in flood waters along River Road at Seventh Street in downtown Louisville. March 4, 2021
Debris piled up around the Fourth Street Wharf and the Belle of Louisville, as the Ohio River flooded River Road in downtown Louisville. March 4, 2021
Over a dozen homes on Riverview Drive in Jeffersonville are flooded. Many are raised, but their road/driveways/bottom floors are under water. March 3, 2021.
The Utica, Indiana, waterfront begins to flood as the Ohio River continues to rise. March 3, 2021.
The Utica, Indiana, waterfront begins to flood as the Ohio River continues to rise. March 3, 2021.
Duffy's Landing in Jeffersonville begins to flood as the Ohio River rises. March 3, 2021.
Duffy's Landing in Jeffersonville begins to flood as the Ohio River rises. March 3, 2021.
Duffy's Landing in Jeffersonville begins to flood as the Ohio River rises. March 3, 2021.
A look at flooding on Adams Street near Lynn Family Stadium in Butchertown, Louisville, Kentucky, as the Ohio River rises. March 3, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Metro Public Works)
River Road near 6th Street in downtown Louisville is becoming more flooded as the Ohio River rises. March 3, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Metro Public Works)
Flooding of the Ohio River begins to cover River Road between Third and Seventh streets in downtown Louisville. March 3, 2021.
Flooding of the Ohio River begins to cover River Road between Third and Seventh streets in downtown Louisville. March 3, 2021.
Flooding of the Ohio River begins to cover River Road between Third and Seventh streets in downtown Louisville. March 3, 2021.
Flooding of the Ohio River begins to cover River Road between Third and Seventh streets in downtown Louisville. March 3, 2021.
Sandbags pile up in front of Captain's Quarters as the rising Ohio River closes the restaurant. March 4, 2021.
The rising Ohio River partially covers River Road in Louisville. March 4, 2021.
The rising Ohio River partially covers River Road in Louisville. March 4, 2021.
The rising Ohio River partially covers River Road in Louisville. March 4, 2021.
The docks and playground sit underwater behind River House as the Ohio River continues to rise. Match 4, 2021.
The docks and playground sit underwater behind River House as the Ohio River continues to rise. Match 4, 2021.
“It’s really taxing and kind of disheartening,” he said. “This year, we’ve already kind of gotten beat up by COVID. And now, we’re going to miss out on almost a full weekend in sales. But we look forward to spring and summer when things come around. And, you know, hopefully we’ll catch back up.”
By noon, city crews set up road blocks at the intersection of Zorn Avenue and River Road to prevent drivers from attempting to brave the flooded road. Those in the River Road corridor expect to deal with flood waters through the spring. River Road BBQ, KingFish and the Shell gas station also temporarily closed Thursday.