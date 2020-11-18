LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is ready for snow.
That was the message Wednesday morning as Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, members of the Metro Snow Team and partners from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Louisville Fire Department and the National Weather Service outlined preparations for the 2020-21 winter.
"It takes a special kind of team to go out and handle significant winter weather, and I along with everyone in our city are truly thankful for their tireless commitment and service," Fischer said. "This team will jump into action any hour, any day, to make it safe for the rest of to get where we need to go when the weather gets bad."
According to a news release, Louisville begins the snow season with 49,000 tons of salt, which is believed to be the highest cache of any previous year. Most of the salt will be stored in Louisville Mega Cavern, while about 17,500 tons are stored in four above-ground locations. That salt will be loaded onto spreading vehicles as-needed.
Last year, the city said it used a total of 4,500 tons of salt, but that was in a mild winter season.
As in previous years, the city will pretreat roads with brine ahead of snowfalls when appropriate.
"During a snow event, our crews cover nearly 600 lane miles of roadway in Jefferson County and work to ensure interstates are clear and safe for travel," KYTC District 5 Chief District Engineer Matt Bullock said in a statement. "Our snow fighters are prepared and ready to respond anytime winter weather impacts our area."
Maj. Bobby Cooper of the Louisville Fire Department said the Metro Snow Team is a valuable aid when firefighters respond to emergencies in winter weather.
"Early response is critical when responding to any emergency incident," he said. "The work of the Snow Team allows us to arrive on scene safely and quickly to preserve property and save lives during snow events. We couldn't do it without their support.
"It's important for the community to play a key role in keeping their home, families and neighbors safe. Simple safety precautions like maintaining home heating equipment, using space heaters and generators with caution, and replacing batteries in smoke alarms can help ensure a warm and safe winter."
During snow events, a special interactive map will be posted, both on the city's website and on the Department of Public Works website. The city's snow removal progress can be followed on these maps.
