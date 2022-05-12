LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inmates at Louisville's jail waiting out bench warrants for low-level and nonviolent offense have a new opportunity to get their cases resolved.
The ACLU of Kentucky, the Office of Metro Public Defenders and others held a news conference Thursday outside the Hall of Justice to discuss "amnesty dockets," which will be offered soon in Jefferson District Court.
”Right across the street, we have a jail that is in crisis," Kungu Njuguna, a policy strategist with the ACLU of Kentucky, said Thursday. "Eight people have died in less than a year."
Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell said in a news release anyone who qualifies can attempt to resolve their cases without the fear of arrest.
“The motto I’ve set for my office is try every day to do the next right thing,” O’Connell said in a news release. “Everyone has worked together on this to give people the chance to move ahead with their lives and resolve some outstanding cases.”
Sadiqa Reynolds, president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League, said showing compassion doesn't mean allowing violent offenders to avoid justice.
”This is an example of how you show compassion in a city,” she said.
The following cases don't quality for amnesty:
- Violent misdemeanor or violent Class D Felony
- Any domestic violence offense
- Any cases that involves a gun
- Class A, B or C Felonies
”We're very excited to participate in this program," said Angela Rae with the Metro Public Defender's Office. "It is a great opportunity to stop more people from going into that building over there at the jail, in which there's already way too many people."
The amnesty dockets will be offered at 1 p.m. on June 7, June 8 and June 9. Those wishing to sign up can do so online or at the Hall of Justice by May 31.
