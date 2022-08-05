LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Louisville has won the second place prize in the Kentucky Lottery's "Lucky For Life" drawing.
Lottery officials said in a release that the ticket that was sold in Louisville for Thursday night's drawing matched the five white ball numbers but not the Lucky Ball -- winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.
The winning numbers appear below:
16 – 21 – 26 – 43 – 45 with a Lucky Ball of 13
The name of the business that sold the ticket will be released after Kentucky Lottery officials conduct routine security checks.
Meanwhile, the winner is advised to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a secure location. Winners of any lottery drawing have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize at the Kentucky Lottery’s headquarters in Louisville. Winners can call 800-937-8946 to make arrangements.
