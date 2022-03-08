LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lynn Family Stadium is hosting a Thunder Over Louisville party for the first time this year.
On April 23, Lynn Family Stadium will open its parking lot for tailgating beginning at 7 a.m. and its stadium gates at noon.
Any guests who buy tickets on Thunder will have access to enter the facility throughout the day, which includes restrooms and the stadium's food and beverage offerings. All tickets are general admission.
The 2022 Thunder Air Show starts at 3 p.m., and the fireworks kick off at 9:30 p.m.
Lynn Family Stadium will also air Louisville City FC's away game at Charleston Battery at 5 p.m. that night on its video board.
Tickets are on sale now starting at $19 a piece. Parking at the stadium starts at $40 per car.
