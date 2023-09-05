LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA will bring its Men's College Cup to Louisville this year.
The semifinal and final rounds of NCAA Division I men's soccer will be held at Lynn Family Stadium, hosted by the University of Louisville.
The national semifinals are Dec. 8, and the championship game is Dec. 11.
Louisville City FC, Racing Louisville FC and University of Louisville Soccer season ticketholders will have access to pre-sale tickets.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12.
For more information and a link to purchase tickets, click here. All-session tickets start at $44.
