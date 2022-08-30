LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A school resource officer at Madison Consolidated Schools in southern Indiana has resigned.
Tim Armstrong is a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department in Indiana.
The district said he resigned on Tuesday from the SRO job and as the varsity baseball head coach.
The district acknowledged on Monday that there was an ongoing external investigation after getting a report of misconduct on Aug. 18. Armstrong was on administrative leave.
It's not clear what the investigation is about, but Armstrong so far hasn't been charged with any crimes.
In a statement, Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles told WDRB News, "I am not sure how the initial report was made to our investigators. ISP is conducting an investigation but, you are correct, I can’t provide much information or confirm any potential suspects until charges are filed."
WDRB News also reached out to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department for more information, but have yet to hear back.
