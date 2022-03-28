LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major roadway in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood is scheduled for a temporary closure this weekend.
In a release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said, part of Blue Lick Road is will to close at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 2 and stay closed until 7 p.m. on April 10.
The eight-day closing will be Preston Highway and South Park. Crews will be moving utilities so the road can be widened.
Contractors will also be building a temporary road for drivers to use during the project.
Drivers will still have access to homes and businesses during the closure, but KY 1450 will be blocked at Fishpool Creek, located between Foreman and Altair lanes.
Electronic message boards will be installed this week alerting drivers about the planned detour.
Timing of the project could adjusted for weather or other delays.
