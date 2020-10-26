LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of the Breeders' Cup World Championships, Maker's Mark is releasing a limited edition bottle in partnership with Keeneland to support the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.
The all-white bottle features the Breeders' Cup logo with green and purple wax sealing the bottle.
“Keeneland served the very first cases of Maker’s Mark ever sold,” said Rob Samuels, managing director of Maker’s Mark.
“With that in mind, we wanted to commemorate the return of the Breeders’ Cup to Keeneland and felt that supporting the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund was the perfect way to celebrate our long partnership."
The bottles will go on sale Oct. 30 in select retailers throughout Kentucky. The Breeders Cup World Championship returns to Keeneland Nov. 6-7.
