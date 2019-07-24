LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting and killing two people at a Kroger store in Jeffersontown in October has been found competent to stand trial.
In a short hearing Wednesday, prosecutors said a report from the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center concluded Bush is competent to stand trial for the murders of Vickie Lee Jones and Maurice Stallard.
However, the judge in the case will ultimately rule on Bush's competency and a hearing was set for Oct. 31 to hear from KCPC staff and other witnesses.
Bush, who was cuffed and surrounded by law enforcement, glanced briefly at his parents sitting in the first row but said nothing during the hearing.
Family members of victims declined to comment after the hearing.
Bush is also facing charged of wanton endangerment and attempted murder stemming from the shooting.
In May, Judge Annie O'Connell ruled that Bush was incompetent to stand trial, though she also said he could possibly regain competency in the future.
After the initial competency ruling, Bush underwent a 60-day stay at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange with forced medication. Records show he has a history of mental illness and making racist threats.
Bush faces two separate cases: murder charges in state court and hate crimes at the federal level. If convicted, he could be put to death.
He is scheduled to be back in federal court next month.
This story will be updated.
