LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Boone County man has been arrested on charges including rape after police said he abused two children.
Gentry Dowell, 64, is accused of sexually abusing the children, ages 11 and 14, in Carroll and Boone counties, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
According to investigators, one of the victims was around 8 years old when the abuse began.
KSP learned of the allegations Sept. 26 after being called to General Butler State Park on a report of sexual abuse of a child.
Dowell was arrested in Boone County on 12 charges including sexual abuse with a victim under 12 years old and first degree sexual abuse.
As of Tuesday, Dowell faced an additional 15 charges, including first degree rape with a victim under 12 years old and first degree sodomy with a victim under 12 years old.
Dowell was booked into the Carroll County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.
