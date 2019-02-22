ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) ---- A man is in custody after two people were killed in shootings in Elizabethtown.
Officers found four shooting victims in two separate places.
Police say the first shooting call came in shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night on Warfield Street near North Miles Street.
Officers say they got reports of a woman pounding frantically on a door, and reports of gunshots.
Police say they then got a call about another shooting at the T-Mart gas station on North Miles Street, near Beech Street.
There, they found another man who had been shot to death.
Another man was also found shot at the gas station and is in critical condition.
Another woman was shot and was able to drive to American Legion Park and call police.
Police say the woman was shot in the leg, her condition is not known at this time.
Officers encountered the alleged shooter back on Warfield Street where he was arrested.
Officers then found a woman dead on Warfield Street, between two homes.
Police believe the man arrested is the only shooter, and they are not searching for any other suspects.
