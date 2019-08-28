LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man charged in the death of Kentucky mother Savannah Spurlock has been charged with murder.
David Sparks was arrested in July and charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence after human remains were found at a rural Garrard County home. His arrest citation said "items of evidence believed to be connected to the missing persons case were located with the human remains."
Sparks, 23, was charged Wednesday with murder.
Spurlock, a mother of four, went missing after leaving a Lexington bar in January with three men.
Related Stories:
- Savannah Spurlock's mother describes the call that felt like 'a knife through my heart'
- Arrest made after body found in connection to Savannah Spurlock's disappearance
- Remains found in Garrard County search identified as Savannah Spurlock
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.