LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the two men involved in a fight outside an Indianapolis White Castle that ended in two southern Indiana judges being shot is claiming self-defense.
Attorney submitted a notice of affirmative defense, according to Fox59, claiming Brandon Kaiser used "reasonable force" against another person to protect himself.
The notice says Kaiser "did not provoke, instigate or participate willingly in the violence of his assault, and did not make physical contact with his attacks until was was necessary in order to protect himself."
Kaiser faces a slew of felony charges, including battery with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor battery and more. Alfredo Vazquez pleaded guilty to battery in the case last October. A judge sentenced him in November to one year probation.
The judges survived the shooting, but all three were suspended by the Indiana Supreme Court, and Adams pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery.
Clark County Judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs and Crawford County Judge Sabrina Bell had been in Indianapolis for a judicial conference the night of the fight.
