LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana judge has pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor battery in connection with an incident that took place outside an Indianapolis White Castle in May.
According to a spokesperson for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, Clark County Circuit Judge Andrew Adams pleaded guilty to Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury -- a Class A misdemeanor -- on Monday.
In return for the plea, he received a suspended sentence of 365 days and will not serve any probation, court records show.
The judge in Marion Superior Court 18 in Indianapolis also dismissed six other charges against Adams, including battery and disorderly conduct.
Judge Adams and Clark County Circuit Judge Brad Jacobs were shot on May 1 in a White Castle parking lot.
The two were in Indianapolis for a judges conference and got into a fight with two other men. Judge Adams was subsequently charged with battery and was suspended with pay.
The two other men involved, Brandon Kaiser and Alfredo Vazquez, were also charged with battery.
