LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people, including a southern Indiana judge, face charges after a shooting in the parking lot of a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis in May.
On Monday, Alfredo Vazquez and Brandon Kaiser pleaded not guilty in court. Police say the pair got into a fight with Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs in May in the parking lot of an Indianapolis White Castle.
Adams is accused of hitting and kicking the men, while Vazquez and Kaiser are accused of shooting both Adams and Jacobs. They all face battery charges.
Jacobs has not been charged.
No court date has been set yet for Adams.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.