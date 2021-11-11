LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A missing Hart County woman was found dead, and a man is charged with murder.
Kentucky State Police said detectives found human remains Thursday morning in the Upton community of LaRue County. Investigators said the remains belong to 27-year-old Erica Burden. An autopsy is currently pending.
It's not currently clear how she died. She was last seen Tuesday morning after dropping her child off at school.
Police arrested William Burden, 53, on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. He was booked into the LaRue County Detention Center
