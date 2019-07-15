LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Murder charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting and killing two teenagers in June.
Louisville Metro Police arrested 18-year-old Shawn L. Hollingsworth for the deaths of 17-year-old Jerome A. Miles, Jr. and 17-year-old Robindion O'Bryant on June 23.
Investigators said at the time that the shootings took place near the corner of Parthenia and Carlisle Avenues in the Jacobs neighborhood. That's where Miles was found with gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.
Police found two women shot a few blocks away in a vehicle on Wheeler Avenue. O'Bryant died at the scene. The other woman was taken to the hospital and was expected to recover.
Hollingsworth is scheduled to be arraigned on two murder charges and a first degree assault charge on Tuesday morning.
