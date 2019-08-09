LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Breckinridge County man shot by police Thursday evening has died.
The shooting happened at a home on Calvart Church Lane near Ballman Lane, which is about 10 miles north of Leitchfield, Kentucky.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Scotty Sharp says a Breckinridge County Sheriff's deputy and three KSP troopers went to the home just before 6 p.m. Central Time on a report of a barricaded subject.
Officers arrived and made contact with a man in the home, but shots were fired, Sharp said.
Few details have been released, and it is unclear what exactly led up to the shooting. Sharp said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. but later died. His name has not been released. No officers were injured.
KSP is investigating the shooting. It is not clear which officer shot the man.
Sharp said the shooting happened during the second call to the home on Thursday. Officers initially responded around 1 p.m. central time to conduct a welfare check but were unable to make contact with the man.
Officers believe a relative of the man made the request for a welfare check, but it is unclear why.
