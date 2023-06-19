LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after a boating accident Saturday on the Ohio River near downtown Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said LMPD's River Unit responded to the 2900 block of River Road, near Louisville Water Tower, around 12:30 a.m. Police said a man operating a boat was injured while onboard.
Ellis said nearby boaters helped him get to the location on the river where police responded. EMS transported the victim to University of Louisville Hospital, but he died of his injuries a short time later.
LMPD's River Unit is investigating the boating accident.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.