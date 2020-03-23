LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Portland neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the 2600 block of Rowan Street. That's where officers found the victim inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim's identity has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.