LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon near the Parkwood neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police Third Division officers were called to Brookview Drive, near St. Andrews Road, on the report of a shooting around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff.
On scene, police found a man in his 20s "suffering from gunshot wounds," according to Ruoff. The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to police.
LMPD did not have any suspects as of Monday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
