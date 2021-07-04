LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man is dead after a single vehicle crash on Interstate 71 near the Watterson Expressway in east Louisville on Sunday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, an SUV driving northbound on I-71 near the mile marker 5 lost control, crashing into a rock wall and overturning around 3:30 a.m.
Mitchell said the vehicle then caught fire. Robert Thomas, 41, was found inside the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
