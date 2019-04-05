LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday night after he was shot in Iroquois Park near the basketball courts.
Dr. Kevin Cosby, president of Simmons College, says the victim is 26-year-old Darryl King Jr. King had texted Cosby asking for help with financial aid to attend Simmons just hours before he was gunned down.
Cosby said King texted him first on Wednesday evening saying: “Hey sir, this is Darryl. I spoke to you tonight on getting into Simmons College so I can change my situation and better my future for me and my family. I appreciate any way you could help me. Thanks.”
“Can we talk tomorrow?” Cosby responded. “I want to do everything I can to get you in school.”
“Yes sir, you just tell me what time you want me to be there,” King responded, according to Cosby.
They texted again Thursday afternoon about a bright future and a path out of poverty for King.
“Jefferson County Public School system needs strong, black, male teachers just like you,” Cosby said “And his eyes began to get big, ‘you mean I can be a teacher?’ he said. “A few hours later, he would be dead.”
Cosby says the father of two was shot at the basketball courts in Iroquois Park.
“He loved to play basketball,” Cosby said.
Police say it happened around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday and he later died at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital. Friday evening, the coroner officially identified King as the victim.
People in the park playing basketball on Friday morning say the park gets busy on nights like Thursday, and it clears out when it gets dark around that time.
“I’ve seen some fist fights and violence ... people can get mad about games, but uh, murder seems a little far,” said Luke Maggard, who often plays basketball in the park.
“Instead of us mourning a man, we should be enrolling a man in college,” Cosby said.
Cosby says King regularly attended St. Stephen Church and would have gotten a scholarship to Simmons College.
“That's the path he was going to travel to success,” he said. “Unfortunately, it's not to be because someone took his life so tragically.”
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, but there are no suspects at this time. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
