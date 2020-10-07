LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Police Department is investigating after a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot and killed in an apartment near Dixie Highway.
Shively Police Lt. Col. Josh Myers said the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Appleton Lane in Shively, which is off Dixie Highway near Farnsley Road.
Police believe the man walked into an apartment and was "surprised," according to Myers. The man was shot several times and died at the scene.
There have been no arrests, and police do not yet have any suspects, but Myers said they do not think the shooting was a random act.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police Department at (502)-448-6181.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.