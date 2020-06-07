LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man walking from Alabama to Minnesota in silent protest of racial injustice made a stop in Louisville.
Terry Willis started walking in Huntsville, Alabama, on Friday. His walk through Louisville took him to Metro Hall Sunday afternoon.
Willis plans to end his walk at the site where George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis. The 35-year-old said the walk is not about being black or white, it's about humanity.
Willis hopes to reach Minneapolis by Tuesday.
