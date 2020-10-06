LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Manual High School football team is in quarantine after a team member tested positive for the coronavirus.
The team's scheduled games for the next two weeks, against Saint Xavier and Pleasure Ridge Park, have been canceled, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools said via email.
She said the team last practiced Monday.
Manual head football coach Scott Carmony said the team will try to add a game at the end of the season.
No other details about the confirmed case were immediately known.
