JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new program in southern Indiana aims to teach students about science before they can even talk.
Maple Leaf Academy in Jeffersonville is set to open its doors next Wednesday for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years.
Teachers at the academy will focus on STEAM learning, which is science, technology, engineering, art and math, and will focus on areas like robotics lab, intro to video gaming and Lego design.
"Research has shown us that children, by the age of 8 or 9, they have already made up their mind as to what they cannot do," said Rev. Dr. Sheiler Stokes, Maple Leaf Academy Board chair. "And so we believe that if we start them early in the sciences and technology and engineering, they won't have those fears as they grow older."
Maple Leaf Academy will open in the former Maple Elementary School building.
