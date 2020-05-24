LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Settlers Trace Marina and boat ramp at Taylorsville Lake are closed until further notice after the marina broke free from the bank following storms.
The Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District posted on Facebook saying, "We have been told he entire marina has broken free from the bank and everyone needs to evacuation from the marina." The district will be working with law enforcement and emergency personnel to direct weekend traffic, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Officials reported to the Settlers Trace Marina around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 23 after receiving calls about damage and safety concerns from management. Firefighters evacuated everyone on the marina, including boaters.
The marina and boat ramp will remain closed for the time being. All other boat ramps will be open for use.
