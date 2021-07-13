LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools passed its back-to-school plan on Tuesday evening.
The school board voted in approval of the plan, which makes masks optional for students and staff members inside school buildings.
Masks will be required on school buses in accordance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements.
If a student or staff member is exposed to COVID-19, the plan requires them to quarantine for 14 days, unless they can prove they're fully vaccinated.
During the school board meeting, parents expressed frustration with the decision.
Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) laws do not prevent schools from asking about vaccination status.
Superintendent Mark Laughner says an exposure situation is the only time a student will be asked about vaccination status, and if parents are unwilling to disclose that information, the child would be required to quarantine.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.