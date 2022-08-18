LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students, faculty and staff at Jefferson County Public Schools will need to stay masked next week as Jefferson County remains in the high-risk category for COVID-19 spread.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) community level metrics have Jefferson County in "red," meaning Kentucky's largest school district will continue to require face coverings.
CDC guidance states those living in high-level communities should wear a mask indoors in public.
JCPS started the school year earlier this month with masks. The district's COVID-19 policies, passed unanimously by the school board July 19, require masks if Jefferson County hits the highest metric in the CDC's COVID-19 community levels map. Face coverings will be optional once Jefferson County exits that status.
The mandatory masking policy at JCPS, one of the only large school districts in the U.S. requiring face coverings according to a review of school policies by data aggregator Burbio, has drawn much criticism.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio was questioned about the district's masking policies by Kentucky lawmakers on Tuesday, with some criticizing the decision.
Pollio admitted it's a decision he's struggled with, but defended his decision, saying he's following CDC guidance and noted that masks will be optional as soon as Jefferson County moves out of the red zone. He also said if the CDC changes its COVID-19 guidance for schools, he will suggest the school board follow suit.
Earlier this week, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron sent a letter to the JCPS Board of Education, urging them to drop the district's mask mandate "immediately."
Cameron, who is seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the 2023 primary election, said in the letter that his office was also exploring whether the board can impose a mask mandate at JCPS.
Legislation that would have allowed parents to opt out of school districts' mask mandates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic failed to pass the Kentucky Senate after clearing the House on a 56-35 vote in March.
The district's masking policy has proven divisive, and JCPS is one of eight of the largest school districts across the country with face coverings required as of Tuesday, according to data aggregator Burbio.
A recent survey by the Jefferson County Teachers Association found 52% of some 3,000 respondents among the union's membership either opposed or strongly opposed the JCPS masking policy compared to 38% who supported or strongly supported the policy and 10% who were indifferent.
About 150 people protested against the district's mask mandate outside the VanHoose Education Center before the board's Aug. 2 meeting.
Still, Pollio says he's optimistic local COVID-19 metrics will improve enough to make masks optional at JCPS in the near future.
