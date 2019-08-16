LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington's WLEX TV station announced Friday that Matt Jones has permanently been released from his own show, "Hey, Kentucky."
The general manager of the station said WLEX has an "obligation to fairness across its platforms."
The announcement came as Jones considers running against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and recently announced his book entitled, "Mitch, Please." The station removed Jones in July while he was trying to decide whether he would run for office but the decision is now permanent.
Jones responded on Twitter saying he strongly disagrees with the decision but wants to thank WLEX for taking a chance on him and "Hey, Kentucky."
Today WLEX made the decision to end my time as host of @hey_kentucky due my decision to write the “Mitch, Please” book. I disagree strongly with this decision but it is what it is. I will continue to pursue my passions and beliefs, regardless of the result— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 16, 2019
