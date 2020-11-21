LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health officials say that while we may not see the results from Kentucky's new COVID-19 restrictions for a few weeks, that doesn't mean they're not working.
"It's important to not look you know, five days after the restrictions and say 'oh this didn't work,' it's important to take that longer view and keep an eye on it over a few weeks," said Dr. Sarahbeth Hartlage, associate medical director for Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness during a virtual town hall Saturday.
Joining her in the town hall, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer asked residents to follow the new restrictions and wear a mask.
Amid the surging pandemic, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear implemented several new restrictions this week, including closing schools statewide to in-person instruction and ordering bars and restaurants to close to indoor service between Nov. 20 to Dec. 13. The governor also limited indoor social gatherings to 8 people and venues to 25 individuals.
Fischer said the percentage of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisville is significantly increasing and has almost doubled in the past month, but the number of people in intensive care units and on ventilators has decreased.
Out of the 3,711 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky Saturday, 573 cases were out of Jefferson County, according to a report by Kentucky Public Health. As of Saturday, 1,514 Kentuckians were hospitalized with the respiratory virus, but it wasn't immediately known how many of those are in Jefferson County.
The mayor said his main concern is the staffing capacity at hospitals in Louisville.
