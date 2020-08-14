LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer said the city is working with federal law enforcement partners on more actions to curb violent crime.
The city has experienced a recent spike in carjackings, and the number of homicides this year already has exceeded last year’s total.
“This is a ... very difficult time for our community,” Fischer said.
The city is allocating law enforcement resources to address some of the problems, he said. For example, the Louisville Metro Police Department is part of a federal task force, announced Thursday, to investigate carjackings.
However, Fischer said pointing a finger at his administration or the police is to disregard the complexity of the challenges, which require more than a law enforcement response. When a murder occurs, somebody is pulling the trigger, and somebody else may have information about the incident, Fischer said. In other cases, people know when their child has a gun and shouldn’t.
“Everybody has to help each other,” he said.
The mayor also talked to WDRB News about the Breonna Taylor case, COVID-19, the Kentucky Derby and reparations.
Watch the full video below.
Copyright 2020 WDRB media. All Rights Reserved.