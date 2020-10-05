LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The final barricades in downtown Louisville are coming down.
Mayor Greg Fischer issued an executive order Monday evening to lift the emergency order put into place last month and remove the remaining barricades along Fifth and Sixth streets and Jefferson and Liberty streets around Jefferson Square Park.
The barricades are expected to removed after midnight Monday.
Parking restrictions that were also in place will be lifted. Many of the original restrictions put in place were lifted last week.
Fischer ordered the restrictions and closures two weeks ago ahead of the announcement of a decision in the Breonna Taylor case by a grand jury and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
