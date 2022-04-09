LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is no longer positive for COVID-19.
He's now returned to Louisville, according to the Mayor's Office, after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 3 when in Israel.
Fischer was in Israel at the time participating in an educational program for U.S. Mayors, according to a news release.
He experienced mild symptoms and has continued to test negative.
The Mayor's Office said that Fischer will resume his public schedule on Monday and he plans on receiving his second booster shot.
