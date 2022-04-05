LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just two days ago, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tested positive for COVID-19 while in Israel for an educational program for U.S. Mayors.
According to the Mayor's Office, Fischer has light, cold-like symptoms but he has to quarantine there for at least five days before departing.
Fischer is working remotely in Israel this week, and on Tuesday, he joined WDRB to talk about testing positive for COVID, the start of "Give A Day" and future plans to celebrate the U of L women's Final Four run.
He said he's feeling probably 95% since testing positive for COVID-19.
"I was tested three earlier times in the past week, but as I was getting ready to leave the country, you've got to show a negative test," Fischer said. "It came back positive. They require you to stay in the country five days after that but it was an incredible trip."
Fischer was supposed to be back in Louisville for the start of "Give A Day" which spans across the entire month of April.
The event started in 2011 as a single day of service but it's now expanded to a full month of daily opportunities to help others.
"Well, I'm here but there are 800,000 Louisvillians that can help with Give a Day," Fischer said. "We've had over a million people over the last 10 years help us during Give A Day."
For more information on "Give A Day," click here.
Fischer also said fans can expect to possibly see the U of L women's basketball team make an appearance in some upcoming parades.
