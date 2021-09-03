LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections.
The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell commented on the Texas law.
"I think it was a highly technical decision," McConnell said. "Whether it leads to a broader ruling on Roe versus Wade is unclear at this point."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said this month she will bring a vote on "The Women's Health Protection Act."
At least three other republican-led states said they may try to copy Texas.
