LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sen. Mitch McConnell visited Shelby County on Monday.
The Senate minority leader attended a luncheon in Shelbyville, speaking about issues including inflation, the U.S. - Mexico border situation, crime and education. McConnell spent the majority of his time speaking about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
McConnell called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky "a hero" for rallying his country against what he called "Putin's desire for conquest."
We are in Shelbyville today for a luncheon with Sen. Mitch McConnell. Judge Exec Ison is kicking off things right now @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/EH8fYvP8wl— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) April 18, 2022
He said the U.S. is not sending troops, but should continue to do everything to help Ukraine hold off Russia.
"I think we need to say we want the Ukrainians to win, and we're prepared to do everything we can to help them win, and that's what's going on right now," McConnell said.
McConnell said the Biden administration's actions appear to be on the right track, but said they should have acted sooner against Russian aggression.
He was also critical on several domestic policy decisions by the president's administration and party. McConnell slammed last year's American Rescue Plan passed only by Democrats, which he says is compounding inflation.
"The border is open. We have a crime wave. We have 40-year high in inflation. Every decision they've made on major issues, they've gone in the wrong direction," McConnell said.
McConnell also pointed to distress about public education and how it's being conducted.
Last year, in regard to public education and the role of government, he told WDRB News, "I don't think the government is any better at prescribing what ought to be taught than the universities themselves. But they ought to be open to criticism about that they're doing."
McConnell deferred to comment when asked about Kentucky General Assembly's decision to pass Senate Bill One, which among other things, directs how certain topics should be taught in public schools.
"I've got a big job in Washington. I think I'm going to just pass on commenting on what the General Assembly has been up to," McConnell said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.