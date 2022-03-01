LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky lawmakers filed legislation to implement a hate crime law in the state.
Louisville Democratic senators Morgan McGarvey and Gerald Neal introduced a bill remembering two Black shoppers killed at a Louisville Kroger in 2018.
Gregory Bush was convicted of a federal hate crime for killing Vicki Jones and Maurice Stallard. Kentucky doesn't have a hate crime law.
The bill would extend prison time if it's proven that a crime is intentionally committed based on race, color, ethnicity, religion, disabilities, gender identity or sexual orientation.
According to a news release, a Class A or B misdemeanor would be increased by at least half of the maximum imprisonment sentence and a fine that currently exists. For a Class D felony, the term of imprisonment would be increased by one to five years, while a Class C felony would be increased by five to 10 years, and a Class A or B felony would be increased by 10 to 20 years.
"The rise in hate crime cases across our nation is a cause of great concern," Neal said in a news release. "I have filed similar proposals in the past to address this issue, and now is the time for us to pass it. Let's let Vickie and Maurice's legacy be one that brings lasting change."
Similar bills failed in previous legislative sessions.
