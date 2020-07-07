LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Meade County school district will require masks, assign students seats and prohibit classroom visitor when school resumes.
The district said parents can choose between traditional school, which begins Aug. 5, or online courses, which begin Aug. 26.
All students will have assigned seats inside schools, and the district is prohibiting field trips and classroom visitors.
Face coverings will be required on all school campuses and are also expected to be worn on buses.
The district will begin calling parents next week to ask them whether they want to send their children to school or participating in e-learning.
