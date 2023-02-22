LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A quick trip to buy eggs was a lucky run for a Meade County man.
In a news release Wednesday, the Kentucky Lottery said Jerry Pannell of Guston, Kentucky, went to the Kroger on Bypass Road in Brandenburg to get eggs for breakfast. While he was at the store, he bought a $5 scratch-off ticket.
Once Pannell got home, he scratched the Wild Numbers 20X ticket and uncovered the number 13. He won the game’s $100,000 top prize.
While at lottery headquarters in Louisville, Pannell said he was so surprised.
"I scratched it off and came right here," he said.
After taxes, Pannell received a check for $71,500, which he plans to use for home improvements.
He told lottery officials that his wife passed away a year ago and had always wanted things done to the house. So he's making some of those improvements.
“I just wish she was here to see them," Pannell said.
Kroger will receive $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.