LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a special day for a special dog Sunday in St. Matthews.
The Arrow Fund, a Louisville-based animal protection organization, held its annual “Dawg Days of Summer” Fun fest in the parking lot of Eclipse Bank in St. Matthews. Dog owners were encouraged to bring their animals, and donations went to the medical bills of a chocolate lab-mix named "Meatball."
Behind the wet kisses and his deep brown eyes, Meatball’s past is one of struggle and cruelty.
“Someone dumped him out in the country, and animal control found him and took him to the local shelter," said Cheryl Noggle, Meatball's foster mom. "And they contacted us about Meatball and see if we could help."
Meatball’s hair was matted, he weighed very little, and he could hardly stand before collapsing. But two surgeries and daily hydrotherapy have helped transform him into the center of attention wherever he goes.
“He can run. He can play,” Noggle said. “He’s perfect.”
On Sunday, it was clear to see there was a lot of love for him. Everywhere he went, people stopped to give him a pet, hug or kiss.
“I love Meatball," said Lois Sparks, also an Arrow Fund foster parent. "He has such a good disposition, and he loves people."
With each day that passes, Meatball gets stronger. His therapy will continue, and so will what he represents. He doesn’t know he can’t jump with other dogs, yet he still is always happy.
“He plays and plays and plays," Noggle said. "He just loves people."
For more information on Meatball and the Arrow Fund, click here.
